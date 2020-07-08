Foreign intervention in Libya delays political solution: US State Department

Foreign intervention in Libya keeps warring parties from reaching a political solution, warned a US State Department spokeswoman, adding that Washington believes there is no military solution to the crisis which must be resolved through the United Nations.

The comments made by State Department spokesman Morgan Ortagus on Wednesday to Al Arabiya comes just days after the US ambassador to Egypt told Al Hadath the United States opposes “all foreign intervention” in Libya and is engaged in active diplomacy.

Tensions between Egypt and Libya’s Government of National Accord have been on the rise in recent weeks. In June, al-Sisi ordered his army to stand ready carry out any mission outside the country, if necessary, amid high tensions over Turkey's intervention in neighboring Libya.



Turkey has been accused of sending Syrian mercenaries daily to fight with the GNA. These actions have been widely criticized by the US and other countries.

Last Update: Wednesday, 08 July 2020 KSA 19:48 - GMT 16:48