Libya's Parliament Speaker Aguila Saleh Issa arrives in Geneva for ceasefire talks

The speaker of Libya's eastern-based parliament Aguila Saleh Issa arrived in Geneva on Friday for discussions over how to resume the ceasefire talks aimed at ending the ongoing conflict in the country.

Saleh is expected to meet with Stephanie Williams, the American deputy head of the United Nations Support Mission, and European officials.

Saleh heads the Libyan parliament which recognizes the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Khalifa Haftar, which has been fighting against the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) for control of the country.

The GNA recently gained ground against the LNA, breaking the siege of Tripoli and capturing the Watiya airbase. It now threatens the LNA-controlled strategic city of Sirte.

Turkey has sent thousands of Syrian mercenaries to support the GNA.

The LNA is backed by Egypt, the UAE, France, and Russia.

Last Update: Friday, 10 July 2020 KSA 16:06 - GMT 13:06