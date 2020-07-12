Libya’s LNA demands militias not receive oil revenues before opening fields, ports

The Libyan National Army (LNA) will maintain the closure of oil fields and ports until a mechanism is put in place to ensure oil revenues do not line the pockets of militias and mercenaries, LNA spokesman Ahmed al-Mismari said on Saturday.

The LNA made three demands in its statement:

First: Opening a new bank account outside Libya where oil revenues will be deposited, with a clear mechanism of how to distribute those revenues in a “just” manner amongst the entire Libyan people. The international community should “guarantee” that.

Second: Implement a transparent and internationally guaranteed mechanism for spending to ensure that those oil revenues are not used “to fund terrorism and tercentenaries.”

Third: Review the accounts in Libya’s Central Bank in Tripoli to figure out how oil revenues were spent during the past years and where were they spent. In addition to holding the individuals responsible for misappropriating the funds and squandering it accountable.

Al-Mismari stressed that if those demands are not met, oil fields and ports will not be reopened.

Despite Libya holding the largest crude reserves in Africa, its production and exports have plummeted as the fighting between the LNA, led by Khalifa Haftar and the Turkey-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) has escalated in recent months.

The state’s energy firm, the National Oil Corp. (NOC), said the shutdown of oil fields and ports has cost the country more than $6 billion in revenue in 2020 so far.

