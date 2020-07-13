Turkey FM rejects ceasefire in Libya, says it would not benefit the GNA currently

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu rejected a ceasefire in Libya on Monday, suggesting that it would not be in the interests of the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) to accept one.

He added that any ceasefire must be contigent of the withdrawal of the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by commander Khalifa Haftar.

The LNA and the GNA have been locked in conflict for the country since last year.

On Sunday, Cavusoglu made similar comments to the UK newspaper the Financial Times.

Cavusoglo told the FT that there is a “determination” among GNA officials to resume its offensive against the LNA if it does not retreat from the strategic positions in central Libya.

He also hinted that Turkey could support a GNA offensive, saying that Ankara considers the GNA’s “preconditions” for the ceasefire “legitimate and reasonable,” according to the FT.

The GNA is currently poised for an offensive against Sirte and Jufra, a strategic line in the center of Libya.

LNA officials and their Egyptian backers have describeed the positions as a "red line."

The US has urged the GNA to agree to a ceasefire to avoid further bloodshed.

Developing.

