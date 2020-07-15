Tunisian Prime Minister Fakhfakh resigns, political sources say

Tunisian Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh has presented his resignation to President Kais Saied, political sources told Reuters, after the biggest party in his coalition began pushing for a vote of no confidence in the government.

Saied now has a week to nominate a replacement as prime minister, who will have two months to form a new government and pass it through parliament.

Fakhfakh was designated prime minister by the president in January after Ennahda, the main party in Tunisia’s ruling coalition, failed to form a government after months of wrangling. He brought parties from across the spectrum into his cabinet - but they have disagreed on several policy areas.

Although Tunisia has managed to move peacefully to democracy after throwing off autocratic rule, successive governments have failed to tackle social hardship and unemployment.

Tunisia has already asked four countries to delay debt repayments, as it announced more pessimistic economic and budget forecasts for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

