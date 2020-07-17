Turkish cargo plane lands in Libya’s strategic al-Watiya air base: Reports

A Turkish cargo plane landed at the al-Watiya air base south of Libya’s Tripoli, an Al Arabiya correspondent said on Friday.

No further details have been provided yet.

Turkey has also sent mercenaries of different nationalities to Libya to fight alongside the Government of National Accord (GNA) led by Fayez al-Sarraj, unnamed sources told Al Arabiya on Monday.

Earlier this week, a Turkish plane arrived in the Libyan city of Misrata carrying 356 mercenaries from Syria, Tunisia, Egypt, and Sudan, according to the sources.

It was followed by another plane arriving from Turkey carrying 126 other fighters.

Turkey had reportedly transferred about 1,400 Tunisian fighters affiliated with extremist organizations from Syria’s Aleppo and Idlib to Libya in the past few days, Al Arabiya cited sources as saying. As of mid-June, some 13,000 Syrian mercenaries had been sent to Libya by Turkey.

