France, Italy and Germany are "ready to consider" imposing sanctions on foreign powers that violate an arms embargo in Libya, a joint statement by the EU countries' leaders said Saturday.

"We ... urge all foreign actors to end their increasing interference and to fully respect the arms embargo established by the United Nations Security Council," the statement said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

"We are ready to consider the possible use of sanctions should breaches to the embargo at sea, on land or in the air continue and look forward to the proposals the EU High Representative/Vice President will make to this end," it added.

Read more:

Washington says Turkey sent almost 4,000 fighters to Libya

Over 100 armed cars head towards Libya’s Bani Walid town: Reports

Last Update: Saturday, 18 July 2020 KSA 21:06 - GMT 18:06