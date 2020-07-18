Libyan militants attempting to infiltrate Tunisia, says Tunisian defense minister

Tunisia has intercepted four vehicles trying to infiltrate the country from the Libyan border, said the Tunisian defense minister according to reports on Saturday.
The Tunisian government would not allow the country to be infiltrated by militants from Libya, which is currently mired in civil war, Al Arabiya sources reported.
Tunisia faces a political crisis of its own after Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh retired abruptly on Wednesday.
The country now faces a there a new round of government formation talks followed by an election if they fail.
Tunisia has been hit by an economic crisis and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Last Update: Saturday, 18 July 2020 KSA 13:56 - GMT 10:56