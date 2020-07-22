Russia, Turkey will continue efforts for ceasefire in Libya: Russian FM

Russia and Turkey have agreed to continue efforts to bring about a long-term and sustainable

ceasefire in Libya, Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.



Russia, alongside Egypt and the UAE, backs the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by commander Khalifa Haftar, whose fighters have been battling the Government of National Accord (GNA) led by Fayez al-Sarraj, which is supported by Turkey.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Turkey’s intervention in May, when Ankara sent thousands of Syrian mercenaries to Libya in support of the GNA, helped lift the LNA’s siege of Tripoli and put the GNA in the position to assault the strategic city of Sirte.

Read more:

Trump, Egypt’s Sisi agree to maintain ceasefire in Libya: Egyptian presidency

Libya’s LNA says Turkey mobilized large number of mercenaries in Misrata

(With Reuters)

Last Update: Wednesday, 22 July 2020 KSA 14:43 - GMT 11:43