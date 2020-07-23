Libyan National Army downs Turkish drone west of Sirte

Forces from the Libyan National Army have shot down a Turkish drone west of the city of Sirte late on Wednesday, according to sources from the eastern-based forces in Libya.

The LNA warned Turkey on Wednesday against making advances toward the Libyan coast, threatening to target any hostile naval vessels present in Libyan waters.

Colonel Abu Bakr al-Abyad, an LNA naval officer, said that any Turkish naval vessel that attempts to approach the Libyan coasts will be subject to destruction, adding that the LNA has “capabilities necessary to defeat any enemy approaching Libya.”

Turkey supports the Government of National Accord (GNA), which is fighting for control of the country against eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar.

Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Russia all back the LNA forces led by Haftar.

Members of Libyan National Army (LNA) commanded by Khalifa Haftar, get ready before heading out of Benghazi to reinforce the troops advancing to Tripoli, in Benghazi. (File photo: Reuters)

Earlier on Monday, Egypt’s parliament authorized the deployment of troops outside the country after the president threatened military action against Turkish-backed forces in Libya.

Rhetoric on the Libyan conflict has been ramping up in recent days, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan aide Fahrettin Altun tweeting “Turkey has the "power and ability to obliterate the illegitimate bloc targeting Libya's legitimate government."

