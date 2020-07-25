Satellite images show Russia continues to arm Libya’s LNA with military equipment: US

Russia continues to arm the Libyan National Army (LNA) with a variety of military equipment including fighter jets, air defense missiles, land mines and armored vehicles, the US Defense Department said on Friday.

The Pentagon released satellite images that it said shows Russian-backed mercenary Wagner Group forces and equipment “on the front lines of the Libyan conflict in Sirte.”

"Russia continues to play an unhelpful role in Libya by delivering supplies and equipment to the Wagner group," said US Africa Command director of operations Major General Bradford Gering. "Imagery continues to unmask their consistent denials."

He added: “Imagery reflects the broad scope of Russian involvement. They continue to look to attempt to gain a foothold in Libya.”

Imagery shows Russian involvement in Libya through the presence of Wagner Group military equipment. (US Africa Command)

Libya has plunged into chaos since the 2011 toppling of dictator Moammar Gaddafi.

Clashes between the two main warring parties in the North African country, the Libyan National Army (LNA), commanded by Khalifa Haftar and the Government of National Accord (GNA), led by Fayez al-Serraj, have intensified recently.

Many foreign powers have backed different sides of the conflict with varying degrees of support, with the most prominent countries being Turkey backing the GNA and Egypt and Russia backing the LNA.

On Wednesday, Moscow said that Russia and Turkey agreed to push for a ceasefire in Libya.

