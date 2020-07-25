Turkey, Qatar recruit thousands of Somali mercenaries to fight in Libya: Report

Some of the Somali youths recruited by Doha and Ankara told Somali Guardian that “many of their country-mates were already deployed on the frontlines in Libya and were waiting to be sent to areas of active combat.”
The report added that the Somalis had been granted Qatari citizenship earlier and were upset to be labeled as mercenaries by some media outlets.
Many of the Somali youths said that “poverty and unemployment forced them to throw their lives into a raging fire,” according to the report.
Turkey had sent thousands of Syrian fighters to support the GNA, according to the Syrian Observatory, a war monitor.
The Libyan conflict
Libya has plunged into chaos since the 2011 toppling of dictator Moammar Gaddafi.
Clashes between the two main warring parties in the country, the Libyan National Army (LNA), commanded by Khalifa Haftar and the Government of National Accord (GNA), led by Fayez al-Serraj, have intensified recently.
Many foreign powers have backed different sides of the conflict with varying degrees of support, with the most prominent countries being Turkey backing the GNA and Egypt backing the LNA.