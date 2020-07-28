Egypt’s army chief of staff checks combat readiness of forces near Libya border

Egyptian armed forces chief of staff Mohamed Farid inspected on Monday the combat readiness of the forces in the western region near the border with Libya.

The inspection was “within the framework of the General Command’s plan for following up the strict measures to safeguard state borders and national security in all strategic directions, whether on land, sea or air,” according to a statement by the Ministry of Defense.

The top commander’s visit comes a week after the Egyptian parliament authorized the deployment of troops outside the country.

Egypt's army chief of staff inspects forces near border with Libya. (Twitter/@EgyArmySpox)

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi had threatened military action against Turkish-backed forces in Libya and said on June 20 that his country has a legitimate right to intervene in Libya and ordered the army to be prepared to carry out missions if necessary.

Libya has plunged into chaos since the 2011 toppling of dictator Moammar Gaddafi.

Clashes between the two main warring parties in the North African country, the Libyan National Army (LNA), commanded by Khalifa Haftar and the Government of National Accord (GNA), led by Fayez al-Serraj, have intensified recently.

Many foreign powers have backed different sides of the conflict with varying degrees of support, with the most prominent countries being Turkey backing the GNA and Egypt backing the LNA.

Turkish media reported a few days ago that Ankara put in place a military plan in anticipation of a possible Egyptian intervention in Libya.

“Turkey is ready to respond to any attack on its forces in Libya, whomever the attacker maybe,” Turkish Zaman newspaper reported on Thursday citing unnamed government officials.

It added: “If Egypt send military forces to Libya, Turkey has a plan to increase its forces and military equipment in Libya to confront the Egyptian forces.”

