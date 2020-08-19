At least 45 migrants killed after boat capsizes off Libya coast: UN

A boat carrying dozens of migrants bound for Europe capsized in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya and at least 45 people drowned or were missing and presumed dead, the UN said Wednesday.

The capsizing, which marked the largest number of fatalities in a single shipwreck off the coast of the North African country this year, happened Monday when the engine exploded, UN officials said. The boat, carrying at least 82 migrants, then capsized.

Thirty-seven survivors, mainly from Senegal, Mali, Chad and Ghana, were rescued by local fishermen and later detained by Libyan officials onshore, according to a joint statement by the International Organization for Migration and the UN refugee agency.

The survivors reported 45 people, including five children, had drowned off the coast of the western town of Zuwara, the statement said.

Alarm Phone, an independent support group for migrants crossing the Mediterranean, said it received a call Saturday from someone on a migrant vessel “panicking and screaming” that passengers were about to die.

African migrants arrive at a naval base in the Libyan capital Tripoli on October 11, 2017, after they were rescued from a rubber boat by coastguards off the Libyan coast of Sabratha. (File photo: AFP)

The migrants, among them five women, two of them pregnant, said the boat engine had stopped working and they did not have any food or water, the group said. Alarm Phone said it alerted Libyan, Maltese, Italian and Tunisian authorities and provided them with relevant details on the boat.

It was not immediately clear that this was the same vessel that capsized off Zuwara.

Alarm Phone said the last time it was in contact with the boat was late Saturday.

“We urge states to swiftly respond to these incidents,” the UN agencies said. “Delays recorded in recent months, and failure to assist, are unacceptable and put lives at avoidable risk.”

The shipwreck was the latest maritime disaster involving migrants seeking a better life in Europe.

In June, a dozen people were missing and feared drowned off the coastal town of Zawiya, about 48 kilometers (30 miles) west of the capital, Tripoli.

Libya, which descended into chaos following the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gaddafi, has emerged as a major transit point for African and Arab migrants fleeing war and poverty to Europe.

Most migrants make the perilous journey in ill-equipped and unsafe rubber boats. The IOM said in March that its estimated death toll among migrants who tried to cross the Mediterranean passed the “grim milestone” of 20,000 deaths since 2014.

In recent years, the European Union has partnered with the coast guard and other Libyan forces to stop the flow of migrants.

Read more:

Security fears in Lebanon after reports of Turkish weapons shipments

Saudi Arabia committed to Arab Peace Plan, says foreign minister

Israel likely won’t stamp passports of UAE tourists: Israeli foreign ministry

Last Update: Wednesday, 19 August 2020 KSA 21:41 - GMT 18:41