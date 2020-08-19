NEWS
NORTH AFRICA

Sudan fires spokesman after Israel remarks

People chant slogans to protest Sudanese President of the Sovereignty Council Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Burhan's decision to meet Israel's prime minister in Khartoum, Sudan on Feb. 7, 2020. (File photo: AP)
Reuters, Cairo Wednesday 19 August 2020
Sudan has fired its foreign ministry spokesman following remarks he made concerning “contacts” between Khartoum and Israel, the state news agency SUNA reported on Wednesday.

Spokesman Haydar Sadig made the comments to regional media and confirmed them to Reuters on Tuesday, describing the United Arab Emirates’ decision to normalize relations with Israel as “a brave and bold step.”

Sudan’s foreign ministry said it was “astonished” by his remarks and stressed that the government had not discussed the possibility of diplomatic relations.

