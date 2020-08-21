NEWS
NORTH AFRICA

Egypt’s President Sisi welcomes Libya ceasefire by warring parties: Statement

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. (File photo: AFP)
Reuters Friday 21 August 2020
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi welcomed ceasefire calls of Libyan warring parties on Friday, the presidency said in a statement.

Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) announced a ceasefire on Friday and the Eastern-based Libyan parliament called for an immediate ceasefire.

Sisi praised both ceasefire calls as “an important step on the road to achieving a political settlement.”

Last Update: Friday, 21 August 2020 KSA 14:32 - GMT 11:32

