Anti-GNA protests erupt in Libya’s Tripoli, Misrata over living conditions

Protests against the Government of National Accord (GNA) have erupted in the cities of Tripoli and Misrata over living conditions and corruption.
Videos posted by activists on social media showed protesters arriving at the Martyrs' Square, the main commercial center of the city.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“Libyans are here, Libyans are here, to Martyrs' Square we will come,” chanted several Libyan protesters according to one video posted by the Libyan Observatory on Twitter.
Reports by local activists suggested that protesters attempted to climb over the walls of a government building in Tripoli and were met with gunshots from security forces protecting the GNA headquarter building.
On Friday, GNA Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj announced a comprehensive ceasefire in all Libyan territories. However, Libyan National Army spokesperson Ahmed al-Mismari described the ceasefire announced by al-Sarraj as “mere media propaganda.”
“Turkish warships can be seen heading to Sirte,” al-Mismari said on Sunday.
Read more:
EU sees ‘new hope’ for Libya after ceasefire by rival administrations
GCC states welcome Libya ceasefire agreement: WAM
US imposes Libya-related sanctions on three individuals, Malta-based company
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Sunday, 23 August 2020 KSA 20:51 - GMT 17:51