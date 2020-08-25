NEWS
Tunisia’s prime minister-designate announces a technocratic government: State TV

Tunisia's Prime Minister-designate Hichem Mechichi briefs the media about his proposed government list, Aug. 10, 2020. (AFP)
Reuters Monday 24 August 2020
Tunisia’s prime minister-designate Hichem Mechichi has announced on Monday a cabinet of independent technocrats without parties, seeking to distance the government from political conflicts and focus on reviving the ailing economy.

Mechichi, 46, is an independent, and he was an interior minister in the government of Elyes Fakhfakh who resigned in July over allegations of a conflict of interest.

Premier named the liberal economist Ali Kooli as minister of Economy, Finance and Investment. Kooli is CEO of Arab Banking Corporation (ABC Bank) in Tunisia.

Last Update: Tuesday, 25 August 2020 KSA 02:17 - GMT 23:17

