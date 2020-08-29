Libyan GNA PM removes interior minister Fathi Bashagha pending investigation: Sources

The embattled Libyan Government of National Accord’s Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj has removed his Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha pending an investigation, according to Al Arabiya sources.
The GNA also announced the removal of Bashagha in a formal document on Friday, according to a tweet by the main media account of the GNA government verified on Twitter.
Local Turkish media outlets reported Bashagha being in Turkey at the time of his removal where he met with Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar the previous day.
Al Arabiya sources confirmed that Bashagha made the trip to Turkey without Sarraj’s knowledge of approval.
