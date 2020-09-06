Saudi Arabia denounces ‘terrorist attack’ in Tunisia

Saudi Arabia denounced the knife attack that killed a Tunisian National Guard officer and wounded another in the coastal town of Sousse in a statement published by the official Saudi Press Agency on Sunday.
Tunisian authorities announced that a National Guard patrol had been attacked in Sousse, which is 140 kilometers (80 miles) south of the capital Tunis, on Sunday.
“A patrol of two National Guard officers was attacked with a knife in the centre of Sousse,” said a National Guard spokesman, Houcem Eddine Jebali, reported AFP.
“One died as a martyr and the other was wounded and is hospitalized,” he said, adding that “this is a terrorist attack”.
With AFP.
Last Update: Sunday, 06 September 2020 KSA 14:55 - GMT 11:55