Turkey’s Erdogan meets with head of Libya’s GNA

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held closed-door talks with the head of Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) on Sunday, as a meeting between delegates from the war-struck country’s rival administrations kicked off south of the Moroccan capital.

Erdogan’s meeting with Fayez al-Sarraj, the head of the GNA, took place in Istanbul, the Turkish presidency said, without giving details.

A picture from the meeting posted on the presidency’s website showed Erdogan and Sarraj standing side-by-side, posing for the camera with neutral expressions.

No statement was made to the media.

Meanwhile, delegates from Libya’s rival administrations met for talks Sunday in Morocco, more than two weeks after the two sides announced a ceasefire.

Libya has been convulsed by political chaos and warfare for much of the period since the 2011 revolution that ousted Muammar Gaddafi.

Turkey backs the GNA against military general Khalifa Haftar, who is supported by Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Russia. Ankara signed security and maritime deals with the GNA last year.

Last month, the two warring sides announced separately that they would cease all hostilities and hold nationwide elections, drawing praise from world powers after a series of fruitless initiatives in recent years to stop the conflict.

Last Update: Sunday, 06 September 2020 KSA 21:21 - GMT 18:21