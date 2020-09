The Delta Hellas tanker will enter Libya's Hariga port on Wednesday and load 1 million barrels of oil from the port's storage, the Arabian Gulf Oil Co which operates the port said in a statement.



The Unipec tanker Marlin Shikoku is also heading to Hariga according to shipping data and traders.

