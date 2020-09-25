One dead, multiple injured in clashes between GNA factions in Libya’s Tajoura

One person was killed and multiple others were wounded during clashes between different groups within the Government of National Accord (GNA) in the Libyan town of Tajoura, according to Al Arabiya sources.
No further details were provided.
Since 2014, Libya has been split, with a government controlling the capital, Tripoli, and the northwest, while military leader Khalifa Haftar in Benghazi rules the east.
Haftar is supported by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Russia, while the GNA is backed by Turkey.
