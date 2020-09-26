UN condemns clashes in Libya’s Tajoura between factions within GNA forces

The United Nations has condemned clashes between two armed groups in a residential suburb of the Libyan capital and the use of heavy weapons.

UNSMIL, the world body’s support mission in Libya, in a statement late Friday expressed “great concern” over the fighting in the eastern suburb of Tajoura.

“Heavy weapons” were used in a “civilian-populated neighborhood”, in clashes that caused “damage to private properties and put civilians in harm’s way”, it said.

UNSMIL said it “reminds all parties of their obligations in accordance with international humanitarian law” and called for urgent reforms to boost security.

The clashes broke out late Thursday between two militias loyal to the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), but the cause remains unclear.

At least three people were killed and several wounded in the two camps, according to unconfirmed local reports. Residents said the clashes ended at midday Friday.

The GNA’s defense minister, Salah Eddine al-Namrouch, has threatened to intervene with force and ordered the two militias to be disbanded and their chiefs brought before a military prosecutor.

Tajoura also suffered damage after eastern Khalifa Haftar launched an offensive against Tripoli in April 2019. Pro-GNA forces repelled his troops after 14 months of fighting.

Libya has endured almost a decade of violent chaos since a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gaddafi in 2011.

