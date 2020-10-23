Libya’s warring parties agree to ‘permanent ceasefire’: UN mission to Libya

Libya’s warring sides signed an agreement for “a permanent ceasefire in all areas of Libya”, the United Nations Libya mission said in a Facebook post on Friday, showing live video of the ceremony to sign the agreement.

“The 5 + 5 Joint Military Commission talks in Geneva today culminate in a historic achievement as Libyan teams reach a permanent ceasefire agreement across Libya. This achievement is an important turning point towards peace and stability in Libya,” the UN’s Libya mission said on its Facebook page.

“The road to a permanent cease-fire deal was often long and difficult,” UN envoy for Libya Stephanie Turco Williams said in a press conference in Geneva, noting that there’s a “great deal of work” to do in the coming weeks to implement the commitments.

She expressed hope the agreement will succeed “in ending the suffering of Libyans and allowing those displaced by the conflict to return to their homes.”

All mercenaries and foreign fighters must leave Libya within a maximum of three months from Friday, Williams said.

A commercial passenger plane flew from the Libyan capital Tripoli across front lines to the eastern city of Benghazi for the first time in more than a year on Friday following the talks between the country’s warring parties in Geneva.

Flights between them had stopped in the summer of 2019 after shelling by Khalifa Haftar’s eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) targeted Tripoli’s Mitiga airport.

The Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) drove the LNA back from the capital in June.

