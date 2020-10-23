EU welcomes ceasefire declaration in Libya, urges quick implmentation

The European Commission welcomed the declaration of a ceasefire in Libya on Friday and called for it go into immediate effect and for peace talks to resume.

“The agreement of a permanent ceasefire is key for the resumption of a political dialogue,” EU foreign policy spokesman Peter Sano told reporters.

“It’s very important, as well, to see this accord put into effect.”



Earlier, Libya’s main factions -- the government in Tripoli and a rival eastern administration -- had emerged from five days of talks at the UN in Geneva.

They had signed what the UN’s envoy to Libya described as “a complete, countrywide and permanent ceasefire agreement with immediate effect.”

Libya has been wracked by conflict for nearly a decade, since the overthrow and killing of dictator Moamer Gaddafi in a NATO-backed uprising.

Since then, the North African country has been dominated by armed groups, riven by local conflicts and divided between the two bitterly opposed administrations.

