UAE welcomes UN-brokered ceasefire in Libya

The United Arab Emirates welcomed the declaration of a ceasefire in Libya following UN-sponsored talks between warring parties in Geneva, Switzerland.

In a statement issued on Saturday, The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation welcomed the ceasefire and restated that the Libyan conflict could only be ended by a political solution.

Libya has been in a state of conflict since the fall of dictator Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

In recent years, the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), based in Tripoli, and the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) have fought for control of the country.

The UAE, Egypt, and France have backed the LNA, while Turkey has sent Syrian mercenaries to fight alongside the GNA.

The two sides took part in a UN-led mediation by the 5+5 Joint Military Commission, which resulted in Saturday’s ceasefire.

Other international figures also welcomed the ceasefire.

“I welcome the signing of a ceasefire agreement by the Libyan parties in Geneva under the auspices of the @UN. This is a fundamental step toward peace & stability,” tweeted UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

“I would like to salute you, because what you have accomplished here takes a great deal of courage”, added the head of United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), Stephanie Williams, from Geneva.

“You have gathered for the sake of Libya, for the sake of your people, to take concrete steps to end their suffering,” added Williams, who is UNSMIL’s Acting Special Representative in Libya.

This handout picture distributed by the United Nations Office at Geneva shows Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Political Affairs in Libya Stephanie Williams.

Last Update: Sunday, 25 October 2020 KSA 10:53 - GMT 07:53