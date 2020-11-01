Nice attack: Tunisia and France discuss migration and 'terrorism'

Tunisian President Kais Saied spoke with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron Saturday about migration and "terrorism", following a deadly knife attack in Nice allegedly perpetrated by a Tunisian, the presidency said.

Saied and Macron discussed by phone repeated "terrorist acts" against France as well as the "question of illegal immigration and the solutions to be found together," a statement from the Tunisian presidency read.

The Tunisian president deplored "all forms of violence and terrorism" and referred to "numerous people who use Islam to recruit other people with the goal not only of offending Islam, but also destroying relations between peoples," according to the statement.

Illegal sea crossings to Europe from Tunisia have been on the rise, largely driven by economic woes after a 2011 popular revolution that many hoped would bring more significant change.

Tunisian citizen Brahim Issaoui, 21, is suspected of brutally killing three people in Thursday's attack at the Notre-Dame Basilica in Nice in southern France.

Issaoui is reported to have left Tunisia clandestinely on September 14, making his way to the Italian island of Lampedusa -- a major stepping stone for illegal migrants seeking to make a new life in Europe.

Earlier on Saturday, Tunisian Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi instructed his interior and justice ministers to cooperate with French authorities over the Nice attack investigation.

Tunisian authorities said they arrested two people on Friday after a video posted on social networks carried a claim of responsibility for the Nice attack by an unknown group.

"Jihadist" experts said the claim was not credible.

