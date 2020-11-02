Proposal to change Algeria’s constitution backed by voters in referendum

A proposal to change Algeria’s constitution was backed by 66.8 percent of the votes in Sunday’s referendum, officials said on Monday, meaning it will pass into law despite the very low electoral turnout of 23.7 percent.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Polls opened in Algeria on Sunday in a referendum on changes to the constitution pushed by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and the powerful military as a way to turn the page on last year’s popular unrest.
The referendum is seen as a test of strength for both Tebboune and the leaderless opposition “Hirak” protest movement that brought thousands of people onto the streets weekly to demand radical change, and which rejects the vote.
Read more:
Polls open in Algeria in referendum on constitutional change
France’s interior minister to visit Tunisia, Algeria to discuss security
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Monday, 02 November 2020 KSA 14:14 - GMT 11:14