Moroccan army launches military operation to end Polisario Front ‘provocations’

Morocco announced Friday that its troops had launched an operation in no man's land on the southern border of the Western Sahara to end “provocations” by the pro-independence Polisario Front.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Rabat said its troops would “put a stop to the blockade” of trucks travelling between Moroccan-controlled areas of the disputed territory and neighboring Mauritania, and “restore free circulation of civilian and commercial traffic.”
The Polisario Front warned on Monday that it would regard a three-decade-old ceasefire with Morocco as over if Rabat moved troops or civilians into the buffer zone on the Mauritanian border.
Read more:
Bahrain buries Prince Khalifa, world’s longest serving prime minister
UK removes UAE, Bahrain from COVID-19 travel quarantine list
Seven people dead, at least two missing as floods sweep through North Carolina in US
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Friday, 13 November 2020 KSA 11:35 - GMT 08:35