US adopts map of Morocco that includes Western Sahara

The US adopted Saturday a “new official” map of Morocco that includes the disputed territory of Western Sahara, the ambassador to Rabat said.
“This map is a tangible representation of President Trump’s bold proclamation two days ago -- recognizing Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara,” Ambassador David Fischer said before signing the “new official US government map of the kingdom of Morocco”.
Last Update: Sunday, 13 December 2020 KSA 00:33 - GMT 21:33