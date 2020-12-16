Algeria’s Defense Ministry says navy officer dead after helicopter crash

Three Algerian navy officers died when their helicopter crashed into the Mediterranean on Wednesday morning west of the capital Algiers, the defense ministry said.
The MS-25 Merlin search and rescue helicopter plunged into the sea during a training flight off the coastal province of Tipaza with three pilots on board, a ministry statement said.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
An amateur video showed the helicopter spinning out of control then slamming into the water.
The ministry said it had opened an investigation.
Algeria has seen a number of accidents involving military aircraft in recent years.
In January, a fighter jet crashed on a night training exercise in the east of the North African country, killing both of its crew.
In April 2018, an Ilyushin Il-76 heavy transport aircraft crashed south of Algiers with the loss of all 257 people on board, most of them military personnel, the deadliest air accident in Algerian history.
Read more:
Coronavirus: Algeria president makes first TV appearance in almost two months
Algeria PM Djerad slams reported ransoms to ‘terror groups’
Algeria opposition activist gets one-year suspended sentence
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 16 December 2020 KSA 22:28 - GMT 19:28