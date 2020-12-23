Tunisia says it has no intention of normalizing relations with Israel

Tunisia has no intention of normalizing ties with Israel and its stance will not be affected by changes on the international scene, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday.

The ministry said any media reports claiming there was a possibility of establishing diplomatic relations with Israel were false and contradict Tunisia's official position on the topic, supporting the Palestinian people "regaining their complete and undiminished rights."

"While Tunisia respects the sovereign positions of various countries.. its position will not be affected by changes on the international scene," the ministry said.

Morocco joined the list of Arab countries that normalized their relations with Israel and Israeli envoys arrived in Morocco on Tuesday to meet its king.

Morocco became the fourth Arab country to forge deals with Israel, joining the UAE, Bahrain and Sudan.

Tunisia's position refutes speculation that the North African country will be the last country to normalise relations with Israel, under pressure from the administration of US President Donald Trump.

Palestinians have been critical of the normalization deals, saying Arab countries have set back the cause of peace by abandoning a longstanding demand that Israel give up land for a Palestinian state before it can receive recognition.

- With Reuters

