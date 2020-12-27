Libyan National Army will be seen as ‘targets’ if they attack Turkish forces: Turkey

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar warned on Sunday that the Libyan National Army (LNA) forces led by Khalifa Haftar and their supporters based in eastern Libya would be viewed as “legitimate targets” if they attempted to attack Turkish forces in the region.

Speaking during a visit to Turkish troops in Tripoli, Akar said LNA forces and his supporters would have “nowhere to run” if they attacked Turkish forces, adding they would become targets for Ankara “everywhere”.

Turkey is the main foreign backer of Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) based in Tripoli, which for years has been fighting the LNA.

In October, the GNA and LNA signed a ceasefire agreement and the United Nations has been pushing a political dialogue aimed at elections next year as a solution.

Last Update: Sunday, 27 December 2020 KSA 12:27 - GMT 09:27