Paris residents cheer on health-care workers from their balconies

Paris residents stood at their balconies on Tuesday and cheered on health-care workers who are battling the coronavirus.

French health authorities reported 27 new deaths from coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the total to 175 or an increase of around 18 percent, as the country entered its first day of lockdown to try and contain the outbreak.

One man stood at the balcony and shouted “let’s hope that this **** virus doesn’t kill anybody.”

France began a lockdown on Tuesday set to last at least two weeks that prohibits all non-essential travelling.

The number of novel coronavirus cases globally stood at 189,680 with 7,813 deaths, across 146 countries and territories at 1700 GMT Tuesday, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources.

