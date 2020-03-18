Spain coronavirus infections top 13,700 with 558 deaths: Government

Spain’s tally of coronavirus cases rose to 13,716 on Wednesday and the number of fatalities rose to 558, said Fernando Simon, the head of the country’s health emergency center.

He said the number of cases rose from a previous tally of 11,178 cases and 491 fatalities on Tuesday.

“We have 13,716 cases in Spain, which is 2,538 more than yesterday, which implies an increase of 18 percent,” said Fernando Simon, the health ministry’s emergencies coordinator.

Over the same 24 hour period, the number of deaths rose to 598, an increase of 107, a government statement showed, giving a higher figure than that initially announced by Simon.

Madrid remains the worst-hit area, accounting for 5,637 cases, or 41 percent of the total infections in Spain, while the number of deaths there rose to 390 deaths -- around two-thirds of the national total.

