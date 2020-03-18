NEWS
Trump to hold news conference to discuss FDA, coronavirus

US President Donald Trump. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Washington Wednesday 18 March 2020
US President Donald Trump said he would hold a news conference on Wednesday to discuss “very important news” from the US Food and Drug Administration related to the coronavirus, but gave no other details.

The White House task force is scheduled to hold its daily news conference at 11:30 a.m. (1630 GMT).

 

Last Update: 11:43 KSA 14:43 - GMT 11:43

