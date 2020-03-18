Trump to hold news conference to discuss FDA, coronavirus

US President Donald Trump said he would hold a news conference on Wednesday to discuss “very important news” from the US Food and Drug Administration related to the coronavirus, but gave no other details.



The White House task force is scheduled to hold its daily news conference at 11:30 a.m. (1630 GMT).

I will be having a news conference today to discuss very important news from the FDA concerning the Chinese Virus! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2020

Last Update: 11:43 KSA 14:43 - GMT 11:43