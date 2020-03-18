NEWS
US-Canada border to close to nonessential travel due to coronavirus: Trump

US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (File photo: AP)
Reuters, Washington Wednesday 18 March 2020
The US-Canada border will close to nonessential traffic, US President Donald Trump tweeted on Wednesday, saying details on the move would be announced later but that it would not affect trade between the two countries.

“We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic. Trade will not be affected. Details to follow!” Trump wrote.

 

