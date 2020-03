The US has approved the anti-malarial drug chloroquine for use as a treatment against the new coronavirus, US President Donald Trump said Thursday.

“We’re going to be able to make that drug available almost immediately, and that’s where the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has been so great,” Trump told reporters.

“They’ve gone through the approval process -- it’s been approved. They took it down from many, many months to immediate. So we’re going to be able to make that drug available by prescription.”

Read more:

US Navy veteran released from Iran prison amid coronavirus concerns: State Dept

Last Update: 16:02 KSA 19:02 - GMT 16:02