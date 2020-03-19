France reports huge spike in coronavirus deaths, raising total to 372

French health authorities reported 108 new deaths from coronavirus on Thursday, taking the total to 372 or an increase of almost 41 percent, the toll rising sharply yet again as the country was in its third day of a lockdown aimed at containing the outbreak.
People wearing protective face masks walk in the gardens of the Montmartre's Sacre Coeur Basilica in Paris as shops, schools remain closed and workers asked to work from home if possible, part of the French government’s measures against the coronavirus outbreak, France, March 16, 2020. (Reuters)
Last Update: 18:59 KSA 21:59 - GMT 18:59