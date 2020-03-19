Italy will remain under lockdown beyond previous deadlines due to expire later this month and in early April, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Thursday, in ongoing efforts to try beat Coronavirus in Europe's worst-affected country.
Read the latest coronavirus updates in our dedicated section here.
In comments to the Corriere della Sera newspaper, Conte said measures taken to close schools, universities and to impose severe restrictions on movement would have to be prolonged.
Under current measures, Italy's 60 million people are only allowed to travel for work, medical reasons or emergencies under an order that runs until April 3, while most shops, except those selling food and pharmacies, are supposed to remain closed until March 25.
Italy extending coronavirus lockdown: PM Conte
Adolfo Lettieri, owner of a family-run tapestry shop, creates homemade masks that are distributed free of charge to people who line up outside their small shop in the Tuscan city of Grosseto, Italy, March 17, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters, Milan
Italy will remain under lockdown beyond previous deadlines due to expire later this month and in early April, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Thursday, in ongoing efforts to try beat Coronavirus in Europe's worst-affected country.
Last Update: 09:07 KSA 12:07 - GMT 09:07
|DAY
|WEEK
- 57,113 Views Sanofi says anti-malarial medication ‘promising’ on coronavirus patients
- 57,113 Views Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia confirms total of 171 cases
- 57,113 Views Saudi Arabia reports 67 new coronavirus cases, raising total to 238
- 57,113 Views Coronavirus: UAE bans residents from returning to the country for two weeks
- 57,113 Views Coronavirus: Bahrain detects 14 new cases, raising active cases total to 167
- 57,113 Views Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia gives out sanitizer, steps up health measures in Riyadh
- 57,113 Views Coronavirus: Dubai closes all hotel bars, pubs, lounges
- 57,113 Views Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia closes malls, bans serving food in restaurants, cafes
- 57,113 Views Saudi Arabia reports 15 new coronavirus cases raising total to 118
- 57,113 Views Coronavirus: Dubai suspends theme parks, cinemas, night clubs, concerts
- 57,113 Views UAE confirms new coronavirus case, total rises to 86
- 57,113 Views Emirates may cancel more flights as coronavirus spreads
SHOW MORE