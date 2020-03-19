Kuwait records six new coronavirus cases, total now 148: Spokesman

Kuwait confirmed six new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 148, a health ministry spokesman said during a televised press conference.

Four of the new cases are Kuwaiti nationals who recently traveled to the United Kingdom. The two others are a Kuwaiti national and a Pilipino domestic worker. Both were infected due to coming in contact with people with confirmed cases.

A total of 130 people are currently receiving medical care in hospitals. Five are in the intensive care unit (ICU). Two of which are in stable conditions, according to the spokesman, and three are in critical conditions.

The country also recorded three new coronavirus recoveries, bringing the total to 18, according to the health minister.

Analyses and laboratory x-ray tests confirmed that the three cases have been cured, Health Minister Dr. Basel al-Sabah told official news agency KUNA.

A total of 574 people are now out of quarantine in Kuwait, the health ministry spokesman added during the press conference.

