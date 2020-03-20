France reports new massive spike in coronavirus deaths, raising total to 372

French health authorities reported 108 new deaths from coronavirus on Thursday, taking the total to 372 or an increase of almost 41percent, the toll rising sharply yet again as the country was in its third day of a lockdown aimed at containing the outbreak.



During a press conference, health agency director Jerome Salomon added the number of cases had risen to 10,995, up from 9,134 on Tuesday, which is a rise of 20 percent in 24 hours.

Salomon said 1,122 people were in a serious condition, needing life support, up 20.5percent compared to Wednesday.



It is estimated France has around 5,000 beds equipped with the necessary gear but these are unevenly spread around the country.

