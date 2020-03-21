Coronavirus: Pompeo says disinformation coming from China, Russia, Iran

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said disinformation about the new coronavirus is not only coming from “random actors” around the world, but from the Chinese Communist Party, Russia and the Iranian regime as well.



Pompeo shared a video on his official Twitter account saying Americans have responded to President Donald Trump’s advice and that they should not allow the disinformation to undermine their efforts.



“The American people have responded to things that the President has asked them to do, to keep themselves, their families and communities safe,” Pompeo added. “We need to make sure we don’t permit this information to undermine our activity.”



Countries all over the world, including several states in the US, have taken measures to combat the spread of the new coronavirus. Millions of people have been told to self-isolate and stay home, when possible, to lower the risk of infection.



There are 20,227 confirmed cases in the US and 279 people have died of coronavirus while 147 recovered.

Over 277,000 people globally have been infected and over 11,000 have died as of Saturday, according to Google’s latest numbers. A total of 90,883 have recovered.

Last Update: 11:58 KSA 14:58 - GMT 11:58