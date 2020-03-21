NEWS
Pakistan suspends all international flights for two weeks to contain coronavirus

A general view of the check-in area of the newly built Islamabad International Airport Terminal. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters Saturday 21 March 2020
Pakistan on Saturday suspended all international flight operations for two weeks in a bid to contain the coronavirus pandemic, the civil aviation authority said.

“The Government of Pakistan has decided to suspend operation of all international passenger, chartered and private flights to Pakistan, effective from 21st March 2020 (2000 hrs PST) to 4th April 2020 (2000 hrs PST),” it said in a statement.

Cargo and diplomatic flights are exempt.

Pakistan has reported three deaths and 481 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

