NEWS
WORLD

US Senate’s coronavirus stimulus package to be worth more than $2 trln

Doctors test hospital staff with flu-like symptoms for COVID-19 at St. Barnabas hospital on March 20, 2020 in New York City. (AFP)
Reuters Saturday 21 March 2020
Text size A A A

The coronavirus stimulus package being negotiated by the US Senate would be worth more than $2 trillion, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Saturday.

“The package is coming in at about 10 percent of GDP,” Kudlow told reporters. Asked if that amounted to more than $2 trillion, Kudlow said: “That”s correct.”

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coroanvirus section.

“We”re just trying to cover the right bases,” Kudlow said as he entered the talks. “It”s a problem of weeks and months, not years. We just want a bridge.”

Kudlow also said lawmakers are considering a payroll tax holiday for small businesses.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Pompeo says disinformation coming from China, Russia, Iran

Member of US VP Pence's office tests positive for coronavirus

SHOW MORE
Last Update: 16:22 KSA 19:22 - GMT 16:22

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top