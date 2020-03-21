NEWS
US VP Mike Pence says will be tested for coronavirus after aide tested positive

Pence speaks during a tour of the “secretary’s operation center” following a coronavirus task force meeting at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in Washington, US, February 27, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters, Washington Saturday 21 March 2020
US Vice President Mike Pence said he and his wife will be tested for coronavirus later on Saturday after a member of his staff tested positive.

"The White House doctor has indicated he has no reason to believe that I was exposed and no need to be tested," Pence told the daily briefing at the White House.

"Given the unique position I have as vice president and as the leader of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, both I and my wife will be tested for the coronavirus later this afternoon."

Last Update: 18:48 KSA 21:48 - GMT 18:48

