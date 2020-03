Singapore reported 23 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, mainly imported and taking the city state’s tally of the infection to 455, according to a health ministry statement.



Earlier on Sunday, authorities said they will not allow any short-term visitors to transit or enter Singapore, a move aimed at trying to contain the spread of the virus and conserve resources for citizens who are returning from other countries.

Last Update: 14:33 KSA 17:33 - GMT 14:33