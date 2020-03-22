Coronavirus: New York City mayor warns worst is still to come

New York City’s mayor said on Sunday that New York City now has over 8,000 coronavirus cases, almost a third of the cases in the United States, and told New Yorkers at the epicenter of the US pandemic that it’s only going to get worse.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday that his city is in desperate need of ventilators and other medical supplies and staff. He also lambasted the White House response as non-responsive.

He says he’s asked “repeatedly” for the US military to mobilize and has heard nothing.

The Mayor said the actions taken by American citizens are “much farther ahead than anything we’ve seen out of the White House.”

Read more:

US coronavirus aid bill includes $3,000 for families: Treasury Sec Mnuchin

Last Update: 14:13 KSA 17:13 - GMT 14:13