Coronavirus: Vietnam sees biggest daily increase in cases

Vietnam's health ministry reported 12 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the Southeast Asian country's biggest reported daily increase so far, bringing the total number of cases there to 106.



In mid-February, Vietnam said all 16 of its confirmed coronavirus cases had recovered, but it has since been battling with an influx of imported cases from overseas visitors and Vietnamese citizens escaping outbreaks elsewhere.



Vietnam has not yet reported any coronavirus-related deaths.

Last Update: 14:25 KSA 17:25 - GMT 14:25