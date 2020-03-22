NEWS
Coronavirus: Vietnam sees biggest daily increase in cases

A garment worker sews clothes at Pro Sports factory in Nam Dinh province, Vietnam on Oct. 24, 2017. (File photo: AP)
Reuters, Hanoi Sunday 22 March 2020
Vietnam's health ministry reported 12 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the Southeast Asian country's biggest reported daily increase so far, bringing the total number of cases there to 106.

In mid-February, Vietnam said all 16 of its confirmed coronavirus cases had recovered, but it has since been battling with an influx of imported cases from overseas visitors and Vietnamese citizens escaping outbreaks elsewhere.

Vietnam has not yet reported any coronavirus-related deaths.

